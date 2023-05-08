The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.

Police say more than 500 trucks and a crowd of about 700 people packed into the Bayfield Mall parking lot in the city's north end for several hours on Saturday night.

"A truly disrespectful display of inconsiderate activity that left its mark on private property and has no place in our community," stated Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon.

Police laid over two dozen charges under the Highway Traffic Act and seized one truck for "performing a stunt" on Bayfield Street.