BARRIE -- OPP officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 400 at Mapleview Drive in Barrie.

The highway has been closed in both directions between Highway 88 and Mapleview Drive.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, there’s no word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash, but says he’s “estimating dozens of vehicles involved in these collisions at this time.”

Multivehicle pileup #Hwy400 closed between Hwy88 and Mapleview in both directions. https://t.co/9l4KYWNzFd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 1, 2021

As of 3 p.m., only minor injuries have been reported.

There was significant blowing snow and whiteouts at the time of the crash, and Sgt. Schmidt says officers were reporting visibility to be less than 400 metres in the area.

