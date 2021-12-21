Multi-vehicle crash involving cop cruiser shuts down portion of Hwy 11
A crash on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
A portion of Highway 11 is shut down in Bracebridge following a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.
Bracebridge OPP say the accident happened at noon on Tuesday near High Falls Road in the northbound lanes.
An officer was attending to a disabled vehicle when another car struck the officer's cruiser from behind.
Four people were taken to hospital with minor to non-life-threatening injuries, including a police officer.
Police say the northbound lanes will be closed for several hours as OPP investigate. Highway 11 south remains open.