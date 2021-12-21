Multi-vehicle crash involving cop cruiser on Hwy 11 sends four to hospital
A crash on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Police closed a section of Highway 11 in Bracebridge for several hours Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.
Bracebridge OPP says the crash happened around noon in the northbound lanes near High Falls Road.
Police say an officer was attending to a disabled vehicle when another car struck the officer's cruiser from behind.
Four people, including the police officer, were taken to hospital with minor to non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes along Highway 11 have since reopened.