Advertisement
Multi-vehicle crash in Bradford sends six people to hospital
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 11:44PM EDT
Multi-vehicle crash in Bradford (Dave Sullivan /CTV News Barrie)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people were taken to hospital as a result of a three-vehicle collision in Bradford on Sunday night.
The crash which happened just after 9 p.m. occurred in the area of Yonge street and line 9.
According to fire officials, one person was extricated from a vehicle and brought to a local hospital along with the five other individuals.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and there is no word on the extent of injuries.
RELATED IMAGES