Highway 26 outside of Barrie has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving four vehicles on Friday.

The collision happened just before 2:00 p.m. between Carson Road and Glen Echo Drive in Springwater Township.

Sgt. Jason Folz tells CTV News that two people have been taken to a Barrie hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A woman in her 50s has since been airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre with critical injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision team has been called to investigate the cause of the crash.

At this point, police say there is no estimate when the road will reopen, but they believe it will be closed for several hours.