Multi-vehicle collision in south-end Barrie neighbourhood result of unsafe turn

Emergency crews attended the scene of a four-vehicle collision a south-end Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday.

According to police the call for the collision came in around 4:30 p.m. Police say two of the vehicles were struck in one driveway.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Barrie Police Service's Peter Leon said a 41-year-old driver from Oro-Medonte has been charged with not turning safely.