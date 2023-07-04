Multi-vehicle collision in Midland under investigation

Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle crash on County Road 93 in Midland, Ont., on Tues., July 4, 2023. (Source: OPP) Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle crash on County Road 93 in Midland, Ont., on Tues., July 4, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver