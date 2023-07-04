Multi-vehicle collision in Midland under investigation

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Midland.

According to provincial police, three vehicles were involved in the crash on County Road 93 late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the area is closed north and south for the investigation and cleanup.

They advise taking parallel roads to avoid the closure points at Highway 12 and Balm Beach Road/Yonge Street.

There is no word at this hour on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.