A multiple-vehicle collision on highway 400 through Barrie sent two people to hospital and caused major traffic disruptions.

The OPP say the 6-vehicle crash happened between Duckworth Street and Bayfield Street around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a flatbed tow-truck may have hit another vehicle causing the chain reaction.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries.

The OPP closed all the southbound lanes and two northbound lanes for the investigation.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.