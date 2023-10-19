Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle collision closes Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

    A tractor-trailer and several cars were involved in an early morning crash on Highway 11. Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023 (Courtesy of Liam Hutton) A tractor-trailer and several cars were involved in an early morning crash on Highway 11. Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023 (Courtesy of Liam Hutton)

    A multi-vehicle collision has closed a portion of Highway 11 this morning.

    Highway 11 is closed southbound near Line 11 in Oro-Medonte due to a multi-vehicle crash.

    OPP says traffic is being diverted off the highway at Line 12.

    Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

    More information will follow as it becomes available.


     

