Multi-tiered police response in York Region nets dozens on driving infractions

York Region`s weekend traffic violations by the numbers saw four cars impounded and 53 charges laid.

A joint investigation between the York Regional Road Safety Bureau, the air support unit, police across the GTA and the Ministry of Transportation charged 53 drivers and took away the keys for four vehicles accused of street racing and stunt-driving-related incidents.

Twenty vehicles were inspected and another four were taken out of service for safety violations.

Two three-day licence suspensions were issued: one for alcohol-related offences, another for suspected drug impairment.

One person was charged with dangerous driving, and another for driving while under suspension.

York Regional Police wish to warn motorists that speeding and aggressive driving is a high priority, and anyone caught travelling more than 50 kms over the speed limit can expect to be charged, have their vehicle towed, and licence suspended.