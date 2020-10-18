BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's self-proclaimed 'Mr. Push-Up' plans to hit his goal of 45,000 push-ups to raise money and awareness for mental health treatment on Monday.

Randy Beal plans to start cranking out his final round of 5,000 at 8 a.m. in front of 190 Holgate St. Beal says representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association will be around to collect donations 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beal has upped the stakes in his tricep-burning feat. When he set out on Oct. 1, he aimed to hit 40,000 push-ups.

The idea came to him over a beer with a good friend while going through a dark time.

"I had mental health issues myself, and I reached out, and I got the help," Beal said Sunday. "CMHA is here for everybody. I'm vouching for them; they continue to help me. I get emotional talking about the help that I've had."

All those push-ups have put a strain on Beal's body, but he says he's surprised even himself. He credits the donations, honks from passing cars and conversations with strangers with fuelling him.

