BARRIE -- MPPs Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin were in the hot seat at Monday night's last city council meeting of the year.

One week after Barrie council approved a very tight budget for 2020, the local MPPs faced questions from council members for the recent cuts by the province to municipal funding.

The two stood their ground and defended the cuts, saying the whole point is to reduce the debt, so there's more money to re-invest. Downey telling council the province spends $36 million a day in interest on the debt.

"We could build a school every single day; it's such lost opportunity," says Downey, "we want to help people who are vulnerable. We want to help the homeless; we want to do our social services. That money is going to pay interest on the debt. We need to tame that, and so do municipalities."

In the 2020 budget, property taxes in Barrie will go up by 2.96 per cent, about a per cent of that is being attributed to cuts at the provincial level.

According to Barrie Police, it says they lost almost a million dollars in funding for next year and its frustrating councillors and Mayor Jeff Lehman.

"It puts us in a difficult position," says Lehman, "especially with the police service where we know there are pressures in our community, and we actually want to increase the level of service from policing."

According to Downey, more funding for policing is on the way. He says neither the police chief nor anyone in the chamber called concerned about cuts to policing.

"So it came as a bit of a surprise that there was a lot of angst about lack of funding for policing," he said, "had we received a call, you would know what you know now, which is there's an additional 1.8 million dollars floating to the city."

The $1.8 million police grant was announced the day after the budget was approved, and it will be split over four years.

Barrie Police told CTV News Tuesday evening that they couldn't comment at the time on the impact of the $1.8 million grant, but said they would look into the financial details and respond as soon as they have the necessary information