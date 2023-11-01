BARRIE
Barrie

    • Movember sparks campaign by Southern Georgian Bay firefighters for men's health

    Photo of Movember wrapped pumper truck at the Township of Tiny Fire Station #2. (Supplied: Simcoe County Fire Media) Photo of Movember wrapped pumper truck at the Township of Tiny Fire Station #2. (Supplied: Simcoe County Fire Media)

    Wednesday marks more than just the start of November; it's also the start of Movember, with firefighters around the region committed to growing out their facial hair for men's health.

    The Township of Tiny's Volunteer Firefighters is partnering with the Midland, Penetanguishene, and Tay Fire departments again this year for the annual Southern Georgian Bay Firefighters' Movember campaign to raise awareness and funds for men's health initiatives such as mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

    "Movember funds over 300 projects in Canada, all for prevention, early detection, and awareness. This is a really good time to discuss your health and have conversations about it. Remember that it accounts for 365 days a year and not just the month of November," said Samantha Barnett, Tiny volunteer firefighter and team captain for Tiny.

    Several Movember events are planned, including boot drives, a trivia night, a hot chicken wing eating contest, and physical challenges.

    "We hope the community will come out to support the cause," Barnett concluded.

    Donations to the Southern Georgian Bay Firefighters' campaign goal can be made online.

