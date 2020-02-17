Move over! OPP ticket multiple motorists along Hwy 89
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 1:55PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 4:30PM EST
TORONTO -- Provincial police are again reminding motorists they need to slow down and move over for all stopped emergency vehicles -- regardless of whether they are police, fire, ambulance or tow trucks.
Last Wednesday during a two-hour period, officers with the Nottawasaga Detachment nabbed 10 drivers on Highway 89 and charged them with fail to move into another lane for an emergency vehicle.
Offenders face a $400 fine, plus court costs.
Police say there've been several tragedies over the last year on Ontario roadways and drivers need to be more attentive.