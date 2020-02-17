TORONTO -- Provincial police are again reminding motorists they need to slow down and move over for all stopped emergency vehicles -- regardless of whether they are police, fire, ambulance or tow trucks.

Last Wednesday during a two-hour period, officers with the Nottawasaga Detachment nabbed 10 drivers on Highway 89 and charged them with fail to move into another lane for an emergency vehicle.

Offenders face a $400 fine, plus court costs.

These drivers did it right! THANK YOU for moving over. Safe driving allows us all to get home to our families. Happy Family Day! #CaledonOPP #drivesafe #moveover #familyday2020 ^im pic.twitter.com/FpqtMVAGM8 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 17, 2020

Police say there've been several tragedies over the last year on Ontario roadways and drivers need to be more attentive.