Pallbearers gently placed to two caskets into separate hearses outside the Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst on Friday.

The caskets belonged to 15-year-old Alex Martin and 11-year-old Mitchell Paris; their lives were cut short by a snowmobile accident on Lake Muskoka just after midnight on Monday.

Mitchell's mother, Amanda Fitchett, say the boys and their families had been out on their sleds all day celebrating a birthday.

They were about to turn back when the unimaginable happened.

"The next thing they knew, the ice underneath all three sleds broke."

Alex's brother Drayden, his stepfather, and Mitchell's father Devin made it back to shore, tragically, Alex and Mitchell did not.

"If I could've traded my life for my son's, I would've in a heartbeat,” said Alex’s stepfather Kenny Wingate, “he meant the world to me."

And their parents say, they meant the world to each other.

By blood Alex and Mitchell were cousins, but people at the funeral say their relationship was more like brothers.

Their families say they take comfort in knowing their boys died together.

Alex is described as a funny well-mannered boy; an athlete who loved basketball and his dirt bike.

"He was a really good person, and he would help others before he would help himself,” said friend Troy Pedwell.

While Mitchell, a young handyman, is said to have a smile that could light up a room.

"I'm gonna miss how he used to have that smile on his face, (I’m) proud to be his father," said Devin Paris.

The senseless tragedy has also touched first responders, including Gravenhurst Fire Chief Larry Brassard, who responded to the scene on Monday.

"To a degree, it comes with the job, and we all sign up for that when we start,” said Brassard. “And yet, when tragedy strikes in the community, it touches everyone's heart."

Especially the hearts of their families, who say their boys died doing what they loved.

"And we know that the both of them are watching down on this together," said Fitchett.