BARRIE, ONT. -- A mountain of debris has formed at a park in the Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood ripped up by an EF-2 tornado on Thursday.

Clean-up crews are using Sandringham Park as a waste transfer station, dropping off boards, broken windows insulation, and other materials gathered from the destruction zone. Materials are then loaded onto trucks headed for the landfill.

Winds of 210 kilometres an hour left a path of destruction five kilometres long and 100 metres wide in the Mapleview Drive and Prince William Way area Thursday.

Researchers with the Northern Tornadoes Project now say four other twisters hit Ontario communities that afternoon.

Researchers have registered EF-2 tornadoes in Little Britain, Lorneville, Dwight, and Lake Traverse. A barn and outbuilding were destroyed in Lorneville.

Researchers say with more in-depth analysis of images of the storm, some classification details may change, and more tornadoes from July 15 could still be confirmed.