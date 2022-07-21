Mountain Biking: The race for glory
Mountain Biking: The race for glory
Former Olympians and world champions are taking to the trails in Oro-Medonte starting July 21.
Regardless of their European race schedules, there is one event Canadian riders won’t miss, said Glenn Meeuwisse of Pulse Racing and event organizer of the Canadian Championship Cross-Country races from Thursday to Sunday.
“They all come home for these races,” Meeuwisse said.
Beginning Thursday evening, 160 mountain bikers will hit the trails at Hardwood Ski & Bike in various short-track one-kilometre-long races between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday have the significant events, where the top Canadian racers will test their mettle on the gruelling six-kilometre route they will traverse between three to six times in the timed 1.5-hour race.
There is no charge for tickets to the event, Meeuwisse said, adding spectators can choose to make a $5 donation to the Hardwood development cross-country ski team helping in the parking lot.
He expects about 2,000 people to attend the event and advises viewers to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable walking shoes so they can tour the course and meet riders in the pit area.
“It’s great for them to experience different parts of the event,” he said.
Race Schedule
Thurs., July 21 – Canadian XCC Championship Races
4 p.m. U17/Junior Women Short Track Challenge
4:45 p.m. U17/Junior Men Short Track Challenge
5:30 p.m. U23/Elite Women Short Track Championships
6:15 p.m. U23/Elite Men Short Track Championships
7 p.m. Awards Ceremony
Sat., July 23 – Canadian Cross Country MTB Championship Races
9 a.m. Master Expert Canadian Championships
9.a.m. Senior Expert Canadian Challenge
11 a.m. Cadet Expert, Junior Expert Men Canadian Championships
1 p.m. Elite, U23, Junior Expert, Cadet Expert Women Canadian Championships
3 p.m. Elite, U23 Men Canadian Championships
5 p.m. Awards Ceremony
Sun., July 24 Canadian Challenge Races/Canadian Team Relay Championship
8:30 a.m. U11/Squirt, U13/Peewee Youth Races
9:30 a.m. U15/U17/U19/Senior/Master Sport Women Races
11 a.m. U15/U17/U19 Sport Men Races
12:30 p.m. Senior/Master Sport Men Races
2:30 p.m. Team Relay, Canadian Championships/Canadian Challenge
Top Stories
-
ROAD CLOSED
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Feds announce $1 million fund to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
WATCH LIVE | Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
Senior officer faces military charges for 'inappropriate relationship'
The military police have charged a senior officer in the Canadian Armed Forces after an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has lead to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 2 p.m.
LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Quebec gives COVID-19 update as hospitalizations increase
Quebec health officials are giving an update on the COVID-19 situation Thursday at 2 p.m. as the province battles a surge in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut down
Two unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
-
Ontario extends sick leave program until March 2023
Ontario will be extending its temporary paid sick leave program by about eight months as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
Death of person pulled from Thames River not suspicious: London police
London police say the body found in the Thames River on Wednesday is a woman and her death does not appear suspicious.
-
London man arrested in child pornography investigation
A 32-year-old man from London, Ont. has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
OPP criminal unit investigating young person's death in Hearst
Provincial police are investigating after a young person died of serious injuries following an incident on Canada Day at a residential complex in the northern Ontario town of Hearst.
Windsor
-
Convicted sex offender, former Kingsville fire chief released on full parole
Robert “Bob” Kissner was granted parole on July 5, after serving nearly three years of his sentence in a federal prison.
-
-
Windsor-Essex parents can book COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old next week
Windsor-Essex parents will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children under five years old next week, according to the provincial government.
Calgary
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'
A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blaze
A blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders reschedule weekend game to Sunday
The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.
-
Sask. government adds $20M to education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing an additional $20 million to school divisions across the province to help with the rising cost of fuel and insurance for the 2022-23 school year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
RCMP searching for man attempting to lure children in northern Alberta
Mounties are searching for a man they say attempted to lure children in northern Alberta on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happened
A man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.
-
A Canadian first: Details of B.C.'s real estate market cooling-off period
Ahead of the introduction of consumer protections meant to help homebuyers entering British Columbia's housing market, the province is outlining exactly what those protections will look like.
-
Side guards to be required on city-owned, contracted trucks in Vancouver after cyclist's death
A motion requiring side guards on all city-owned and contracted trucks was unanimously approved by Vancouver city council Wednesday.