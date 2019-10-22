As the ski and snowboard season nears, construction crews are hard at work at Mount St. Louis Moonstone to install $7 million worth of upgrades.

"The Louis Express was 30 years in age, and it was time we had to do some major upgrades, and we felt it was better to replace her," explained General Manager Robert Huter.

The four-person chairlift was swapped out for a new high-tech machine that carries up to six people at one time. The Josl Huter Express is named after Robert's father, who also founded the resort in 1964.

The resort had a record-breaking season last year, with close to 300,000 people swooshing down the hills. The new chairlift will ensure skiers and snowboarders spend less time in line and more time on the slopes.

While the resort needs Mother Nature to supply the white gold - and lots of it - they purchased six new machines to ensure the powder is ready when the skiers are.

"With no snow, people can't ski, so that's our insurance to make sure we're operational," Huter said.

Resort officials hope to be open for the season on Dec.1st.