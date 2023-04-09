Mount St. Louis Moonstone closes hill for the season

The hill at Mount St. Louis Moonstone closed for the winter season on Sunday.

The ski resort says during the 2022/2023 ski season, the hills were open for 135 skiable days throughout the season.

"Last year was a very positive winter, and we were able to build upon last year's successes; the day we shut down is the day we start getting ready for next year again," said Robert Hunter, General Manager Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

According to Hunter, the 2022/2023 season's success led to the season being one of the resort's top five seasons in its history.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone hill will reopen in late fall or early winter 2023.