Mount St. Louis marks final day of ski season

    Easter Sunday was the last day of the ski season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, as it became the latest resort in the Simcoe County region to close for the spring.

    According to general manager Robert Huter, staying open until this holiday weekend was the plan all along.

    "It's great that we made our goal," said Huter. "Now we're already looking forward to next year."

    The final day of the season at Mount St. Louis was enjoyed by close to 700 skiers and snowboarders.

    "Spring skiing/spring boarding is the best," said Erik Rasmussen, a snowboarder who spent the holiday weekend at the resort with friends. "You have to layer down a bit, even wear a T-shirt if you get hot. It's great."

    Six of the 12 chairlifts and 26 of the 36 trails were open on Sunday. Huter estimates that there was still a 30- to 50-centimetre base to ski on.

    "It's been a character-building winter," Huter added. "We've had a strong season. It's not a record season, but it's a good season for us."

    Mount St. Louis will undergo its seasonal maintenance in the spring and summer, before targeting either late November or early December for its opening of next year's ski season. 

