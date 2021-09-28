Mount Albert couple plans to share $100,000 lottery win

Barrie, Ont. -

A Mount Albert couple is celebrating winning $100,000 with their Lotto 6/49 encore numbers.

Denise and Paul Reeves matched six of seven encore numbers in the exact order in the Aug. 28 draw with the ticket they purchased at the Mount Albert Main Milk and Convenience on Main Street.

Denise says after finding out they had won, she texted her husband.

"He tried to remain level-headed, so he wouldn't be disappointed if it wasn't real," she says.

Paul says they plan to share their good fortune. "I have some special people and causes in my life, and I'm excited to share some of this win with them."

The couple also has plans to put some of their winnings aside "for a well-deserved vacation when it's safe."