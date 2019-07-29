

CTV Barrie





Construction on one of Orillia's busiest streets got underway today.

Motorists will have to pack their patience over the next few weeks as sections of Front Street will be closed for road work.

Front Street from King Street to Elgin Street will be closed for about seven business days, weather dependent.

Once that area is finished, the Front Street and Elgin Street intersection will be closed for roughly four days. At the same time, Front Street from Elgin Street to Colborne Street South will be closed for about a week with road closure signage and detours in place.

During the road reconstruction project, city crews will also install new stormwater and sanitary sewers, landscaping and sidewalks.

The first phase of the two-year construction project is expected to be done this fall.