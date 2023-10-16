Barrie

    • Motorists caught off-guard, businesses impacted by lengthy closure of busy Barrie intersection

    Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.

    Starting Monday, the intersection at Cedar Pointe Drive and Edgehill Drive will be closed to traffic until mid to late December.

    "There will be no through access on Edgehill Drive," the City noted.

    The closure caught several motorists off-guard, with heavy traffic trying to get through the area.

    "I didn't know about it. How do we get out of here since it's blocked over there?" asked one motorist.

    "Just wish someone had let us know," another motorist said while stuck in a traffic lineup.

    Businesses along Cedar Pointe Drive will remain open with access from Dunlop Street during construction, however, owners tell CTV News the road work has significantly impacted sales.

    "Our sales have dropped off 40 to 50 per cent; that's a lot. We are a family-owned business; it's killing us," said Pita Land owner Junaid Danish..

    Following months of delays, the Cedar Pointe Drive and Dunlop Street intersection reopened last week.

    The City said the project contractor is now working around the clock until November 1 to finish the sanitary installation and the roadway restoration.

    "This work is a key part of preparing for the Ministry of Transportation's Dunlop Street bridge replacement project, which is currently in the design and environmental assessment stage," the City added.

    Once the bridge replacement project gets underway next year, it's anticipated to take roughly four years to complete.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News