Motorist tagged with stunt driving 50 km/h over the speed limit in Tiny Township
Southern Georgian Bay OPP clock a driver travelling 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 6 in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT.
A motorist faces stunt driving charges for allegedly travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit in Tiny Township.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP clocked the driver travelling 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 6 early Wednesday morning.
The Wyevale resident faces a 30-day license suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.