Motorist tagged with stunt driving 50 km/h over the speed limit in Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP clock a driver travelling 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 6 in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 (OPP/Supplied) Southern Georgian Bay OPP clock a driver travelling 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 6 in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 (OPP/Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories