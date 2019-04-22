

The motorist involved with a hit and run that killed a Schomberg man on Sunday night has come forward to police.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Monday afternoon that no charges have been laid at this time and police are not looking for any other suspects.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was riding his bike westbound when he was struck by a westbound vehicle around 10 p.m. on Highway 9 near the 15th Sideroad near Schomberg.

Police say security video shows the vehicle slowing after the incident and then speeding away.

Detectives canvassed homes and businesses in the area on Monday collecting surveillance video and speaking with people in the area.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the person involved.