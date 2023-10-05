Barrie

    • Motorist charged with failing to stop for a firefighter at a Highway 10 crash scene

    Stop sign

    A motorist accused of failing to stop for emergency crews attending a collision in Chatsworth faces charges.

    According to Grey Bruce OPP, the motorist drove on the wrong side of the road on Highway 10 on Wednesday morning while cresting a hill to pass a line of traffic.

    Police say the accused then attempted to drive around a firefighter holding a stop sign at the crash scene.

    The 43-year-old Newmarket resident is charged with driving left of centre while approaching the crest of the grade and failing to obey a traffic control stop sign.

    Provincial police also used the incident as a reminder for motorists to "slow down, be cautious and prepared to stop when approaching emergency scenes."

    The accused is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court next week.

