Motorist charged with driving 141 km/h in 80 zone as OPP begins long weekend enforcement

Dufferin OPP allegedly clocked a driver travelling 141km/h along County Road 109 in Dufferin County on Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 (OPP/Twitter) Dufferin OPP allegedly clocked a driver travelling 141km/h along County Road 109 in Dufferin County on Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 (OPP/Twitter)

