Motorist charged with driving 141 km/h in 80 zone as OPP begins long weekend enforcement

Provincial police are out in full force targetting risky behaviours on the roads over Thanksgiving weekend and say an officer clocked one individual speeding in Dufferin County.

According to Dufferin OPP, the officer pulled the driver over along County Road 109 for allegedly travelling 141 km/h in the posted 80 zone.

Police charged the 57-year-old man with stunt driving, which carries an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

"Speed is a major factor in fatal and serious collisions," police stated.

The OPP reports the death toll on Ontario roads has increased 24 per cent this year over the same time last year.

Officers are also watching for impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. They will also be ensuring vehicle occupants are properly buckled up.