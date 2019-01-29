

CTV Barrie





A silver BMW SUV allegedly speeding more than double the posted speed in Caledon on Monday afternoon was stopped by police.

OPP officers say the 23-year-old driver was racing along a snowy and slippery Highway 10 at 12:30 p.m. near Chester Drive when police radar clocked the vehicle at 130kph in a 60kph zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and the BMW was sent to the impound.

The driver faces a stunt driving charge.