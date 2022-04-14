Motorist accused of impaired driving after truck ends up in a ditch

A Penetanguishene man is accused of impaired driving after his truck ended up in a ditch in Tiny Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said the driver's vehicle went into a ditch on the 4th Concession of Tiny Township at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to OPP, the motorist was "displaying signs of alcohol consumption" and was taken into custody to provide a breath sample.

The 64-year-old motorist is accused of impaired driving offences.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.