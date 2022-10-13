Motorist accused of driving over double posted limit in Springwater Township: OPP

Police charged a driver accused of travelling over double the posted limit in Springwater Township with stunt driving.

The 24-year-old motorist was driving 164 kilometres per hour heading west on Highway 26 Thursday morning, OPP says.

"Please slow down and #DriveLegal," provincial police posted to Twitter.

Along with the stunt driving charge, the accused faces an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

During the OPP's Thanksgiving weekend traffic blitz, police reportedly laid over 800 speeding and stunt driving/racing charges.

"Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users," the OPP stated in a release issued Wednesday.