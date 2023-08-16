Motorist, 21, charged with speeding 194km/h on Hwy 400

Provincial police patrolling Highway 400 Wednesday morning say one motorist on his way to work was late after he was handed a licence suspension for stunt driving.

According to OPP, the 21-year-old driver was clocked speeding 194 kilometres per hour along the highway through York Region.

"194km/h in a 100 is a dangerous speed for everyone who uses the highways," police tweeted about the alleged incident.

The stunt driving charge carries a 30-day driver's licence suspension.

The vehicle the accused was driving was also immediately impounded for 14 days due to the charge.

In Ontario, motorists caught travelling 50 kilometres over a posted limit of 80 kilometres per hour or higher face an automatic stunt driving charge.

If convicted, drivers face a minimum fine of $2,000, up to a maximum of $10,000.