Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in Clearview Township crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-altering injuries after a crash in Clearview Township.

Huronia West OPP tweeted a photo of the crash site on Concession Road 6 at 36-37 Sideroad in Clearview early Monday morning.

The roadway was closed for several hours while officers completed their investigation but have since reopened.