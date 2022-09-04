Motorcyclist pronounced dead following crash in Oro-Medonte

A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oro-Medonte Sunday.

Police responded to the call of a two-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. on Ridge Road at Line 10.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and passenger vehicle, sent the lone rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sunday evening, the OPP said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Ridge Road remained closed between Line 9 and Cedarbrook Crescent and Line 10 between Highway 11 and Kennedy Avenue for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

An investigation is ongoing.