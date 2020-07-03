BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia man was airlifted to a trauma centre with 'life-altering' injuries after a motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst earlier this week.

According to police, the 46-year-old rider was not wearing a helmet when the motorcycle left the road and crashed in a ditch on Southwood Road on Tuesday evening.

Bracebridge OPP said a nearby resident called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Muskoka EMS and the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Provincial police are encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.