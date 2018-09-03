Featured
Motorcyclist killed in Orillia crash
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 3:57PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orillia early Monday afternoon.
OPP say a 45-year-old Orillia man was driving southbound on University Avenue toward Old Barrie Road around 12:10 p.m. when his motorcycle struck the curb.
Constable Martin Hill tells CTV News the man was then thrown from his motorcycle, and it’s believed he struck a pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.