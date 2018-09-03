

CTV Barrie





A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orillia early Monday afternoon.

OPP say a 45-year-old Orillia man was driving southbound on University Avenue toward Old Barrie Road around 12:10 p.m. when his motorcycle struck the curb.

Constable Martin Hill tells CTV News the man was then thrown from his motorcycle, and it’s believed he struck a pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.