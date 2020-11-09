BARRIE, ONT. -- A 69-year-old man has died following a collision between multiple motorcycles and a car in New Tecumseth.

The OPP says the victim was one of the motorcyclists.

They also say a middle-aged woman had to be airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition after the crash on Tottenham Road and the 8th Line.

A man driving a Nissan SUV was taken to local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the victim's identities would not be released until the families are notified.

The OPP also notes that three motorcycles were travelling together at the time of the incident, however, the third motorcyclist was not involved in the crash.

The area was closed for hours for the investigation, it has since reopened.