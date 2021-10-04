Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Port Sydney

Highway 11 near South Mary Lake Road in Port Sydney, Ont. (Google Maps/Street View) Highway 11 near South Mary Lake Road in Port Sydney, Ont. (Google Maps/Street View)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver