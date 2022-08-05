Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ramara Township

Police in Ramara Township are investigating a fatal collision.

According to OPP, a motorcycle and an SUV collided in the intersection of County Road 47 and Concession Road A before 4:00 pm Friday.

Police say the motorcyclist, 68-year-old Dennis Hughes of Georgina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the SUV did not report any injuries, according to the police report.

The intersection was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.