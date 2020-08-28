BARRIE, ONT. -- A collision between a motorcycle and a moving truck has claimed a 62-year-old man's life in Severn Township.

The deadly crash happened late Friday morning on Upper Big Chute Road near Quarry Road.

According to the OPP, the motorcycle was travelling south on Upper Big Chute Road and crashed into the moving truck as it turned left onto Quarry Road.

The victim, a Victoria Harbour resident, died at the scene.

No charges have been laid at this point.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask any witnesses to come forward.