Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup truck in Bracebridge

Police laid charges after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Bracebridge over the weekend.

Provincial police say the crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 118 near Ashley Lane.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old from Bracebridge, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release about the crash, police urged motorists to be "extra vigilant" on the roads.

"Motorcycles are smaller, and it can be difficult gauge their rate of speed," police noted in a release, adding motorists should "err on the side of caution when making turning movements around them."

Police charged the truck driver, a 50-year-old Bracebridge resident, under the Provincial Offenses Act.