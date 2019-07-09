

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Owen Sound.

Police say the driver of the car, a 77-year-old man, tried to make a left turn onto 6th Avenue West from 10th Street West on Monday evening and crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured. He has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.