BARRIE, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Barrie early Friday afternoon.

Police are at the scene of the crash that happened on Essa Road.

They closed the area of Essa Road at Ferndale Drive South and Harvey Road at Veterans Drive to traffic. It has since reopened.

According to paramedics, the man driving the motorcycle is expected to survive.

The other driver involved was assessed at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on any charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.