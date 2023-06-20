Motorcyclist injured in collision in Caledon

One person was hospitalized following a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Caledon.

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened late Monday afternoon on Mayfield Road.

According to Caledon OPP, the motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the area from McLaughlin Road to Chinguacousy Road for the investigation. It has since reopened.

No other details were provided, including the cause of the collision and whether any charges will be laid.