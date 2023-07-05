Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Gravenhurst

A man is in serious condition after ditching his motorcycle on Tuesday.

Provincial Police in Bracebridge were called to Muskoka Beach Road near Suttaby Road in Gravenhurst shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist had left the road and landed in the ditch after failing to navigate a curve.

A 71-year-old rider from Toronto was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Muskoka Beach Road was closed for several hours while traffic reconstructionists investigated the scene.

In the past month, Bracebridge OPP says they have investigated several serious motorcycle collisions, and in 2022, there were 44 motorcyclists killed in collisions in OPP jurisdictions.

The OPP asks motorcycle operators to ride to their capabilities and drive safely and in a defensive manner.

Police note that motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other drivers. They are tougher to see than other vehicles, and with no occupant restraint safety equipment, they have virtually no protection in a crash.