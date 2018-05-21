Featured
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 400
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 7:54PM EDT
A man in his 50s is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Highway 400.
The OPP’s Southern Georgian Bay Detachment and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway, between Highway 12 and Vasey Road, around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators say the motorcyclist veered off the road and into the centre median.
He was treated at the scene, before being transported to a hospital in Midland.
A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance confirms the man was then airlifted to a hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.