

CTV Barrie





A man in his 50s is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Highway 400.

The OPP’s Southern Georgian Bay Detachment and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway, between Highway 12 and Vasey Road, around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist veered off the road and into the centre median.

He was treated at the scene, before being transported to a hospital in Midland.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance confirms the man was then airlifted to a hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.