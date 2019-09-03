

Staff , CTV Barrie





A motorcyclist is in hospital after police say he collided with a vehicle that was stopped on Essa Road in Barrie this morning.

The road was temporarily closed following the crash just before 10 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike after riding it into the back of the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been charged with careless driving.