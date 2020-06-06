BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is fighting for his life after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Caledon.

It happened at Airport Rd and Mayfield Rd just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

OPP say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to share is asked to get in touch with Caledon OPP.