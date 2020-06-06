Advertisement
Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash in Caledon
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 7:25PM EDT
A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Caledon, Sat. June 6, 2020 (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is fighting for his life after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Caledon.
It happened at Airport Rd and Mayfield Rd just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
OPP say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to share is asked to get in touch with Caledon OPP.