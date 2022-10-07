Motorcyclist faces impaired charges after collision on Highway 12 in Midland

A motorcyclist faces impaired driving charges following a collision with a car on Highway 12 in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers responded to the crash Thursday evening near Vents Beach Road to find the motorcycle with no operator.

Police say the officers found the motorcyclist walking on the Tay Trail. He was placed under arrest and taken to the detachment for further investigation.

Along with impaired driving charges, the 34-year-old man from Georgian Bay Township also faces failing to stop after an accident, and breaching probation, among other offences.

He was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

The accused faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.