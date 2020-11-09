BARRIE, ONT. -- A 69-year-old man has died following a collision between multiple motorcycles and a car in New Tecumseth.

The OPP says the victim was one of the motorcyclists.

They also say a woman had to be airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the crash on Tottenham Road and the 8th Line.

Police say the victim's identities would not be released until the families are notified.