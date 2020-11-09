Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 12:35PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 9, 2020 5:09PM EST
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash between an SUV and three motorcycles in New Tecumseth on Monday, November 9, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 69-year-old man has died following a collision between multiple motorcycles and a car in New Tecumseth.
The OPP says the victim was one of the motorcyclists.
They also say a woman had to be airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the crash on Tottenham Road and the 8th Line.
Police say the victim's identities would not be released until the families are notified.
